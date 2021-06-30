Irish Methodist Church will not permit same-sex marriages
- Published
The Methodist Church in Ireland says it will continue to only permit marriages between a man and a woman.
It follows the Methodist Church in Britain voting on Wednesday to allow same-sex marriages.
The Methodist Church in Ireland's general secretary said the decision in Britain was made after years of reflection with "grace and integrity".
A vote to change the definition of marriage at the British Methodist Conference passed 254 to 46.
However, freedom of conscience clauses mean ministers will not be forced to conduct same-sex weddings if they oppose them.
"The Methodist Church in Ireland is a separate and autonomous body which continues to affirm that marriage is between one man and one woman," Methodist Church in Ireland general secretary Rev Dr Heather Morris said.
"We too continue to deliberate on these issues, deeply mindful that this is an area on which Christians disagree and that this deliberation profoundly effects the lives of many people within and beyond the church."
The first same-sex religious wedding in Northern Ireland took place in December after changes in the law were introduced by the Northern Ireland Office.
The new law protects religious freedom and churches cannot be "compelled nor prevented" from offering same-sex ceremonies.
The Presbyterian Church in Ireland previously voted to loosen its ties with the Church of Scotland due to its more liberal attitude to same-sex relationships.
The Church of Ireland and the Roman Catholic Church - the other two main Christian denominations in Ireland - also do not permit same-sex marriages.