Covid-19: NI records 375 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
A further 375 people in Northern Ireland have tested positive for Covid-19, according to the latest daily figures released by Stormont's Department of Health.
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded within the 24-hour reporting period up to Wednesday afternoon.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,155.
A total of 127,122 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.
As of Wednesday, 20 people were being treated for Covid-19 in hospital, two of whom were in intensive care.
Last updated 30 June at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,027,724 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday afternoon.
Of these, 1,164,792 were first doses, while 862,932 people had received both doses.
Last updated 30 June at 12:00 BST.
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland.
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 4,989.
A further 351 people tested positive for coronavirus according to Tuesday's figures.
That means a total of 271,931 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.
There were 44 patients with Covid-19 being treated in Irish hospitals on Tuesday morning - 14 of those people are being treated in intensive care units.
Last updated 29 June
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
Vaccination statistics in the Republic of Ireland have been disrupted due to the cyber attack on the IT system used by the country's health service.
As of 16 June, 3.45 million Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered.
Last updated 16 June at 16:30
Source: Health Service Executive