Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: The Artful Dodger who became DUP leader
By Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
His English teacher did not know what young Jeffrey Donaldson was going to do with his life but looking back there were some very big clues.
"He was a born communicator. Even in school the one thing he loved was communication," said the former Kilkeel High School principal David Cunningham.
And that was enough to land him a leading part in the school's 1976 production of Oliver.
"In fact, he won the school's debating trophy three years in a row so when it came to the part of the Artful Dodger, really, he probably would have been out on his own."
It is a part, some would say, he has been playing ever since.
His brother Kingsley also recognised the debating skills.
"He's a great debater," said the former soldier, who is 10 years younger than the new Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader.
"I was going to say he's a fierce debater but actually he's not.
"He's the worst type of debater you can come up against. There's a pleasantness, there's a guile, there's a charm, an easy-going nature and, before you know it, he has you in a checkmate on the debate."
Kingsley Donaldson was speaking in the Donaldson family's home town of Kilkeel, where he currently has a guest presenting slot on the local Fuse FM Mourne radio station - Fuse meaning For Ulster-Scots Enthusiasts.
Ironically south Down, where the now-Sir Jeffrey began his political career, presents him with one of his first big problems as DUP leader.
The local constituency association has been very publicly split with the MLA Jim Wells supporting Edwin Poots for the leadership.
"South Down and the Mournes means an awful lot to him," Kingsley Donaldson explained.
"You will recall in the early days in a former assembly he represented this part of the world. It's very dear to him.
"Our father stood in South Down. The Donaldson family has played a very big part in politics over the years in either the Ulster Unionist Party or, latterly, in the DUP.
"Jeffrey will know the issues very well. He will know the players, the protagonists very well.
"It's not a secret that he's very close to Glyn Hanna, people like that.
"I think he was unnerved by what happened in terms of the chairmanship and the leadership of the South Down Association and I think he will move quickly to address that."
The Glyn Hanna he referred to was one of Jeffrey Donaldson's closest friends at school.
The councillor recently quit the DUP, along with his daughter Diane, claiming they had been victims of a purge and blaming Mr Wells for much of what happened.
He has spoken to the new DUP leader in recent days but is not yet ready to return to the party although he said he was "quite optimistic" the party has re-found stability.
He may have a future in the DUP but does Mr Wells?
Kingsley Donaldson is non-committal: "All of us would wish Jim a long and healthy future whatever that route takes him."