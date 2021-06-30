Muckamore Abbey Hospital: Inquiry to be overseen by barrister Tom Kark
By Lesley Anne McKeown
BBC News NI
- Published
One of the UK's most senior barristers has been appointed to oversee a public inquiry into allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.
He is Tom Kark QC, who played a key role in the 2010 inquiry into avoidable deaths at Stafford Hospital.
The hospital is run by the Belfast Health Trust and provides facilities for adults with special needs.
A major police investigation began in 2017 after allegations of ill-treatment began to emerge.
Police said they reviewed thousands of hours of CCTV footage as part of their investigation.
In a written statement to the Northern Ireland Assembly, Health Minister Robin Swann said he believed that Mr Kark's "professional expertise and participation in public inquiries, alongside his training in dealing with, and questioning of, vulnerable witnesses equips him to chair the Muckamore Public Inquiry".
In 2019, Mr Kark, who is also a part-time judge at London's Old Bailey, led a review into the so-called "fit and proper persons test" - which was aimed at preventing unsuitable staff from being re-deployed or re-employed in healthcare settings.
More than 20 people have been arrested in relation to the allegations at Muckamore.
In April the Public Prosecution Service announced that seven people would be prosecuted for a range of offences including ill-treatment and wilful neglect of patients.
Eight others have been reported to prosecutors in a second investigation file, which remains under consideration.
A damning report into the governance and management of the facility found serious failings.
The public inquiry was announced last September.
Some families had expressed concern at the delay in appointing an inquiry chairman.