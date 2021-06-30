Brexit: NI Protocol is lawful, High Court rules
The Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful, a High Court judge in Belfast has ruled.
A group of unionist politicians, including Arlene Foster and Lord Trimble, had challenged the protocol in judicial review proceedings.
They claimed it was unlawful because it conflicts with the 1998 Good Friday Agreement and the Acts of Union.
But Mr Justice Colton rejected their challenge on all grounds on Wednesday afternoon.
He found that the Withdrawal Agreement Act, which includes the protocol, does conflict with the 1800 Acts of Union in respect of free trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.
However, he added that the relevant parts of the Acts of Union are "impliedly repealed" by the Withdrawal Agreement Act.
That means that the more recent legislation automatically overrides the older laws.
He said the Acts of Union could not be used to override the "clear specific will of Parliament".