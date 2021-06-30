Katie Simpson murder accused Jonathan Cresswell granted bail
- Published
A man accused of murdering a 21-year-old show jumper from County Armagh has been granted bail by the High Court.
Jonathan Cresswell, 33, of Briar Hill Gardens, Greysteel, is accused murdering Katie Simpson following an incident in Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney, on 3 August 2020.
She died in Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry on 9 August having never regained consciousness.
Conditional bail was granted at a High Court hearing on Tuesday.
A prosecution barrister told the court there had been a significant number of developments while Mr Cresswell, who was in a relationship with Ms Simpson's sister, had been in custody.
He said he remained opposed to bail and pointed out a number of significant witnesses had now come forward.
Counsel for the defence questioned why the witnesses in question didn't come forward earlier.
The judge noted the new evidence but said he remained satisfied bail could be granted at £30,000.
The accused is banned from attending any equestrian events or selling horse stock, cannot enter County Armagh and must have no contact with any witnesses.