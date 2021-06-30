Rules eased for terminally-ill benefit claimants in Northern Ireland
Rules on how terminally-ill people can access benefits are to be widened, the communities minister has said.
Currently, benefits can only be fast-tracked for patients if a clinician states their death can "reasonably be expected within six months".
Stormont has faced calls in recent years to change this.
Deirdre Hargey said the criteria will be extended to 12 months, allowing more terminally-ill people to avail of the process.
In a written statement on Wednesday, the minister said she would bring forward legislation to make the changes before the next assembly election is due in May 2022.
"The changes I will make will apply to all of the five social security benefits to which the special rules apply," she said.
"This is an important step forward that will mean more people who find themselves in the devastating position of being terminally ill will benefit from fast-tracked access to financial support through social security benefits.
"They will not have to go through assessments and will get automatic access to benefits earlier."
Craig Harrison, policy and public affairs manager for Marie Curie Northern Ireland, said he "warmly welcomed" the decision.
"This will change the lives of countless dying people in Northern Ireland for the better," he said.
"The legislation required to deliver this must be passed as quickly as possible and the changes monitored to ensure they are working as well as they can."