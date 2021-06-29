Enniskillen: Police believe attacks are linked
A 19-year-old man has suffered a serious head injury in one of two separate but linked assaults in County Fermanagh.
The attacks happened at Belmore Street, Enniskillen, in the early hours of Monday 28 June.
The 19-year-old man was discovered with a head injury and remains in hospital.
Police believe that this assault is linked to an earlier one on another 19-year-old man in the same part of Enniskillen.
Two men aged 20 and 22 were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Both have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.
Police have appealed for witnesses.