Lu Na McKinney: Stephen McKinney repeatedly denied murder
The trial of a man accused of murdering his wife during a boating trip on Lough Erne has heard he repeatedly denied the charge.
Stephen McKinney, 44, of Castletown Square, in Fintona, County Tyrone, denies murdering Lu Na McKinney on 13 April 2017.
The body of Mrs McKinney, 35, was found in the County Fermanagh lough.
On Tuesday, his trial heard more of Mr McKinney's police interviews following his arrest on suspicion of her murder.
He told police he would "give every single thing I have" to be with his wife again.
He also denied taking a last photograph of her asleep on the boat for his memories, instead saying it was because "she is beautiful."
During a family trip on a hired cruiser, the McKinneys had stopped at Devenish Island for the night,
Mrs McKinney entered the water after allegedly going on deck to check the mooring ropes as she believed the boat had moved.
Her death was originally treated as an accident until suspicions were raised and a murder inquiry was launched.
The prosecution contends Mr McKinney was a controlling individual who had tired of his wife but could not accept she might divorce him.
Mr McKinney maintains he jumped into the water, initially managing to catch hold of his wife, but lost his grip and she slipped underwater.
In his police interview, Mr McKinney denied any knowledge of Mrs McKinney seeing a solicitor about a divorce in November 2016, during which she described the state of the marriage, including her husband lying about getting a job in the Chinese capital Beijing.
He insisted he wasn't aware of the solicitor consultation, but said: "I know she applied for legal aid. She told me that she cancelled it."
Asked why she applied for legal aid, Mr McKinney said: "For a divorce. I wasn't sure if she was serious but she told them she didn't want (it) and that was the end, to my knowledge. I didn't know she'd been to a solicitor. I thought she was joking."
He was asked: "When you have been trying to portray your happy marriage, why would you not tell us at one stage, three months before she died, Lu Na told you she was applying for legal aid for a divorce?"
"I don't know. I don't have an answer for that," said Mr McKinney.
When asked by police why he took a photograph of his wife asleep on the boat, Mr McKinney said: "Because she is beautiful."
It was pointed out he did not take any other pictures of her on the boat and he was asked: "Is she only beautiful when she's sleeping or when she's in bed?
Mr McKinney replied: "No. I don't remember taking this picture. Obviously, I did."
The detective asked: "Was that your last picture for your memories before you killed Lu Na, before you put her in the lough?"
Mr McKinney replied: "I did not kill Lu Na."
In answer to another question he said: "I didn't have any plan. I did not murder my wife… I'd give every single thing I have now or ever will have in the future, for just even one minute with Lu Na. Just one."
'Two polar extremes'
He insisted when Mrs McKinney was in the water he panicked and had no recollection of phoning police.
The detective said: "There's a significant difference between what happened and what you want us to believe. Can you give me any plausible explanation for the two polar extremes?"
"I don't remember the call. I wasn't thinking clearly. I'd just got out of the water. I've nothing more to say on that because I don't remember the call," said Mr McKinney
The trial continues.