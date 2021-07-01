Covid-19: Taskforce appeals for the return of live music
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education & Arts Correspondent
- Published
A Department for Communities (DfC) taskforce has urged Stormont to allow live music to resume.
A letter from the Culture, Arts and Heritage Taskforce to Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has been obtained by BBC News NI.
The letter also appeals for the reopening of entertainment venues.
"Continuing delays" in reopening are putting venues at risk and "imposing huge stresses" on people's incomes and wellbeing, it said.
The 25-strong taskforce was set up by DfC in May to recommend measures for entertainment venues to reopen and performances to resume.
Live music, plays, performances and exhibitions have been allowed to resume in England, Wales and Scotland - albeit with limited audience numbers due to social distancing measures.
The planned resumption of live music in Northern Ireland on 21 June had been delayed and given an indicative date of 5 July.
But it is to be discussed again by the executive on Thursday.
Arts, music, culture and heritage has been hit hard by the pandemic, with many venues closed to audiences since March 2020.
The letter to Ms Hargey is from the chair of the taskforce, Rotha Johnston, writing on behalf of members of the group.
"Members recognise the seriousness of the risk presented by Covid-19, and, in particular, the concerns around the Delta variant," wrote Ms Johnston.
"Members also appreciate the vital need to take steps to protect the vulnerable in our society and recognise the need for caution and the difficult judgements that have been necessary in imposing and now relaxing restrictions."
'Huge stresses on incomes'
But she said that members of the taskforce "felt strongly" about the impact of the executive's decision to "delay the reopening of theatres and the relaxation of rules on live music in licenced and unlicensed premises".
"Of particular concern is its impact on the return of commercial live music, live theatre and other performing arts, and for the musicians, actors, independent practitioners, technicians and others who make their living through live performance," the letter stated.
"The reality is that the continuing delays in reopening the sector and allowing people to return to their activities and pursue their livelihoods, is risking the viability of our venues and imposing huge stresses on the incomes, health and wellbeing of many in the sector."
A number of large-scale pilot events, including concerts, have been staged by the government in England.
There were no major outbreaks of Covid-19 at the events, leading the public health expert in charge, Prof Iain Buchan, to state that he had witnessed "an outbreak of joy rather than an outbreak of virus".
Ms Johnston said that venues in Northern Ireland had carried out extensive work to provide as safe and Covid-secure an environment as possible.
She also said that they needed certainty now so they could begin to plan for the autumn.
"While the taskforce appreciates the need for caution, it is important that the sectors it represents are afforded a level of certainty in terms of being able to plan activities and secure its future, including retaining local talent and supporting local jobs," her letter concluded.
"To that end the taskforce encourages the confirmation of re-opening on 5 July 2021, which the executive is scheduled to review on 1 July 2021."
Live music is not currently permitted in Northern Ireland, whether in venues, hospitality or at weddings.
However, a number of festivals and concerts are already planned for the summer.
Some theatres, like the Lyric Theatre in Belfast, have already announced when they plan to reopen to audiences.
But the executive has to agree to ease the restrictions on entertainment before any of those can take place.