Duncrue Pass: Fire crews tackle blaze at waste recycling depot
- Published
A "substantial" fire has been brought under control at a waste recycling depot in Belfast.
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said they were called to the blaze at Duncrue Pass shortly after 22:00 BST on Sunday.
Fire crews remain at the scene and people are urged to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.
There are currently six pumping appliances and specialist vehicles in attendance.
The NIFRS said they cannot yet say what caused the fire at this stage.