Newry: Oil tank explosion causes 'major' residential fire
- Published
A firefighter and elderly man were taken to hospital as a precaution after an oil tank explosion caused a major fire near Bessbrook, County Armagh.
The fire, which broke out at about 13:15 BST on Sunday, spread across four properties in Camlough Park.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) described the blaze as a "major incident".
Group commander David Nichol said the first crews to arrive at the scene were met with "a well-developed fire".
"Two oil tanks had ruptured so they were faced with a challenging scene and what we call a 'running fire' because of the oil," he said.
Mr Nichol said four crews came from Newry, Warrenpoint, Newtownhamilton and Portadown.
"They worked tirelessly to bring it under control and did so very quickly, so I'm very proud of them," he added.
He said the firefighter and elderly resident were taken to hospital as a precaution and have now been discharged.
The NIFRS later posted video footage of the fire, in which large plumes of black smoke could be seen emanating from the residential area.