Covid-19: More than two million vaccines administered in NI
More than two million doses of the Covid-19 vaccination have been given out in Northern Ireland.
It is the total figure for first and second doses, with about 80% of the adult population having received a first jab, and 60% fully vaccinated.
It comes on the day walk-in vaccinations have been made available for over-18s in Northern Ireland.
Health Minister Robin Swann said it was down to the "immense work" across the health and social care system".
"I also pay tribute to the good sense of the people of Northern Ireland - coming forward in very large numbers to get protected from the virus," he said.
He added it was "vital" people received a second dose of the vaccine, to ensure protection against the spread of the Delta variant.
Maggie Magowan, lead nurse at the South Eastern Trust vaccination centre, said "huge steps" have been made in Northern Ireland's vaccination programme.
But she warns: "We're not out of the woods yet."
"We're still in the middle of a pandemic and it's crucial that we get this younger cohort vaccinated and that's why we're making it as accessible as possible," she told BBC News NI.
"About 80% of the adult population has now been vaccinated but we still have the 18-30 cohort to do, so we have decided to open the doors at the SSE Arena and invite anyone over the age of 18 to get vaccinated.
"They don't need an appointment, they can just walk in, if they are a resident in Northern Ireland, are registered with a UK GP, have photographic ID and, if they have it, their health and care number."
Earlier this week, the Department of Health said a paper-based vaccine "passport" could be available in Northern Ireland as early as 5 July.
According to a statement, the initial specialised hard copy format will go live by 19 July at the latest.
The department says this will provide alignment with processes in the Republic of Ireland.