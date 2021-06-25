Belfast's BBC Broadcasting House to get a £48m upgrade
- Published
The BBC is to spend £48m transforming Broadcasting House in Belfast, its historic headquarters in Northern Ireland.
Tim Davie, the BBC's director general, made the announcement on Friday during a visit to Northern Ireland.
The money will go towards upgrading the technology at the site, with a view to meeting the future needs of the audience.
It is a reduction on the £77m upgrade previously announced in 2018.
At the time, plans were put forward for the site, which received planning permission in 2019, but were paused in early 2020 due to the pandemic, and have since been reviewed.
The BBC has announced the money will go towards:
- Updating and upgrading broadcast technology, equipment and production spaces
- Reshaping the building to make it "an open, creative hub for staff and the wider creative sector"
- Opening the rear of the site with a publicly accessible plaza area, which is in line with Belfast City Council's vision for the wider regeneration of the Linen Quarter, where the building is located
- Allowing staff to work more flexibly between the office and home, with less travel between BBC bases, and investment in more environmentally efficient vehicles
Mr Davie said the investment would "will ensure we can continue to deliver for audiences in Northern Ireland and across the UK".
"This is a great opportunity, at a time when the workplace is evolving faster than ever, to refresh our iconic building and make it a place for collaboration for BBC teams and the wider creative community," he said.
The director of BBC Northern Ireland, Peter Johnston, said the investment is "a major commitment for audiences in Northern Ireland".
"The enhanced broadcast technology and production spaces will ensure we can best serve audiences, both here and across the UK, into the future," he said.