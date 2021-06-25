Robert Templeton to go on trial for 10 terrorism offences
A County Antrim man is to go on trial charged with 10 terrorism offences.
Robert Templeton, with an address at Shancoole in Ballymena, appeared by videolink at Antrim Crown Court on Friday morning.
Mr Templeton, 35, pleaded not guilty to all 10 charges, which date to July 2019. His trial is scheduled for February.
He is accused of possessing explosives as well as shotgun and rifle cartridges in suspicious circumstances.
He is also charged with importing a friction lock baton and possessing documents likely to be useful to a person preparing an act of terrorism.
One document allegedly found by police was a book called The US Army Improvised Munitions Handbook.
A court previously heard Mr Templeton had been "preparing for the end of times" because he believed the apocalypse was coming.
The trial is expected to last a week.