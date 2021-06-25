Organ donation: NI law 'could change 180 lives a year'
About 180 lives could be "changed" each year by a long-awaited law on opt-out organ donation in Northern Ireland, Health Minister Robin Swann has said.
First Minister Paul Givan announced the legislation had been given approval to proceed on Thursday.
It followed talks between Mr Givan, Mr Swann, who proposed the legislation, and organ donation campaigners.
The proposed bill would mean people automatically become donors unless they specifically say otherwise.
It needed approval from the Stormont executive before it could go to the assembly.
The first minister said the legislation could proceed by way of urgent procedure.
'Not a done deal'
Mr Swann said discussions on the law had been "going on for quite a while".
The Ulster Unionist MLA said Mr Givan's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) had "concerns that we needed to address" and he believed that conversations with campaigners "convinced them that this bill was able to go to the next step".
It was "not a done deal", he added, "but we have got it on to the floor of the assembly".
Earlier, he had accused the DUP of blocking the bill on a "point of principle" and described the delay as very frustrating.
Mr Givan announced the movement on legislation in a social media post in which he thanked campaigners "for their efforts".
It will be up to Speaker Alex Maskey to decide on Friday when the bill can be introduced in the assembly before the summer recess begins next week.
Mr Swann told BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster programme: "We think it will see an additional 10 to 20 donors in Northern Ireland per year.
"That's the possibility of eight to nine organs per donor so that could have the impact of changing up to 180 lives in Northern Ireland per year.
"These are about live-saving operations and life-changing operations so that's the real step that we are going to see with this legislation when it does come in."
Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK without a soft opt-out system, after the law in England changed last year.
Currently donation will only proceed in Northern Ireland if a person has given their express consent, usually by signing on to the NHS Organ Donor Register or by speaking to their family.
In the absence of that, the family is asked to make a decision on behalf of the patient.
Mr Givan is expected to meet campaigners at Stormont on Friday to discuss the bill's approval.
'A fighting chance'
They have hailed the decision and said there was no time to waste in order to get the legislation through the Northern Ireland Assembly before its mandate ends.
Máirtín MacGabhann, whose four-year-old son Dáithí has been waiting for a new heart for three years, said he "was shaking" after he was personally told the news by Mr Givan ahead of the first minister's social media post on Thursday.
"We are just so happy that it has got to this stage because what Robin Swann said there is time is still of the essence," he told Good Morning Ulster.
"It gives us a chance, it gives us a fighting chance."
Mr MacGabhann, who said the news had given his family "such joy", said he would be among those meeting Mr Givan at Stormont Castle.
All of the executive parties apart from the DUP have expressed support for the minister's bill.
Ahead of the announcement, it is understood some DUP ministers had expressed concerns about the wording of the bill, while others in the party supported an opt-in system, rather than presumed consent for organ donation.
Some of Northern Ireland's most senior clinicians had warned that Northern Ireland was not ready for such a system and described that bill as unhelpful.
'Reckless disregard'
Mr Swann's bill is not the only piece of legislation that has faced delay due to disagreement within the executive.
This week Justice Minister Naomi Long said her proposals to tackle upskirting and strengthen protections for victims of sexual abuse were being blocked.
She said the DUP had opposed her bill as it was too wide-ranging.
However during Thursday's executive meeting ministers agreed to allow it to be introduced before the assembly's summer break after Ms Long agreed to make some changes to the bill.
She criticised the DUP for what she said was its "reckless disregard for some of the most vulnerable victims and witnesses in the justice system".
"The DUP's conduct in respect of this bill has been both unacceptable and unsustainable in a five party coalition," she said.
"However, I could not in good conscience, allow 75% of the bill content which included vital legislation to protect victims of serious sexual offences, child sexual exploitation and human trafficking, to be lost.
"It is far too important."