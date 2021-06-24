Organ donation: Robin Swann calls delays in legislation 'frustrating'
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Delays in progressing laws for opt-out organ donation in Northern Ireland are "very frustrating", Health Minister Robin Swann has said.
His proposed bill would mean people automatically become donors, unless they specifically say otherwise.
However it needs approval from the executive before it can go to the assembly.
Mr Swann said the DUP, which previously opposed a similar proposal, was blocking his bill.
Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK without a soft opt-out system, after the law in England changed last year.
Currently donation will only proceed in Northern Ireland if a person has given their express consent, usually by signing on to the NHS Organ Donor Register or by speaking to their family.
In the absence of this, the family is asked to make a decision on behalf of the patient.
The Department of Health drew up legislation and held a public consultation aimed at changing the law.
'Urgent procedure'
Mr Swann told BBC News NI he has tried a number of times in recent weeks to bring the bill to the executive, but it has not made it onto the agenda.
"This is the challenge I've put to the executive, I've now written twice to the first and deputy first ministers even looking at urgent procedure to get this to the next stage," he said.
He raised the matter again at Thursday's executive meetingand said if the bill did not get approval soon, it had no chance of becoming law before the scheduled end of the Northern Ireland Assembly's mandate next May.
"It is frustrating for me as a minister, this issue was first brought to the assembly in 2016," he added.
"If it does meet objection and we have to change parts of it, I'd rather have that conversation in the assembly chamber where we can do it openly, democratically and where everyone's concerns can be raised publicly."
All the main executive parties apart from the DUP have said they support the minister's bill.
Mr Swann said it appeared to him the DUP was opposed to the law changing as a "point of principle".
A similar piece of legislation to introduce an opt-out system was tabled in 2016, but rejected by the Stormont health committee.
At that time, some of Northern Ireland's most senior clinicians warned that Northern Ireland was not ready for such a system and described that bill as unhelpful.
Mr Swann's bill is not the only piece of legislation that has faced delay due to disagreement in the executive.
Earlier this week, Justice Minister Naomi Long said her proposals to tackle upskirting and strengthen protections for victims of sexual abuse were being blocked.
She said the DUP had opposed her bill as it was too wide-ranging.
However Thursday's executive meeting saw ministers agree to allow it to be introduced before the assembly's summer break, after Ms Long agreed to make some changes to the bill.