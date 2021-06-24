Covid-19: NI vaccine centres offer jab to all adults
- Published
Anyone over the age of 18 is now able to book a Covid-19 vaccination at any of Northern Ireland's major vaccine centres.
The centres have been focused on vaccinating those aged between 18 and 39, with over 40s only able to get the jab at community pharmacies.
The centres are using the Pfizer vaccine for first doses.
A scheduled increase in Northern Ireland's Pfizer supply has allowed for more appointment availability.
Dr Patricia Donnelly, head of Northern Ireland's Covid vaccination programme, said that while 80% of the adult population have received their first dose and 60% their second dose "there's more to do and the Delta variant identifies what we have to do".
"We're trying to pick up the pace for that, because, while it's reassuring to hear there's no rise in serious illness, we should not take any of this for granted," she added.
She said while 50% of under 30s have been vaccinated "it has very definitely slowed".
"Every Thursday we'll release over 20,000 slots. In the first couple of weeks a lot of those were booked out in a day or two and then last week a bit slower than that and we're concerned that we're getting fewer people coming forward," Dr Donnelly said.
"Each trust is looking at where they could have opportunities to set up a mobile clinic and vaccinate these younger people."
She said there was also concern that some people in the 40-49 age group had still not come forward for their vaccine.
"Now we're creating an extra opportunity, because for some of them it may have been the vaccine that was the issue," Dr Donnelly said.
"Giving them access to the vaccination centres gives them that citizen's choice about where they're vaccinated."
Health Minister Robin Swann said he has been contacted by people over the age of 40 who wanted to book their jab in a vaccine centre.
"The vaccination programme has already reached about 80% of 40-49-year-olds," said Mr Swann.
"I believe today's announcement will help push that figure up even higher."
The minister urged everyone to come forward for their jab as soon as possible, adding: "The emergence and spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant demonstrates that the virus remains a serious threat."
Northern Ireland has seven trust-run vaccination centres, located in Belfast, Londonderry, Omagh, Enniskillen, Craigavon and Ballymena.