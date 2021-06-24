Climate change: Stormont instability could hinder emissions targets
By Conor Macauley
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
Political instability at Stormont could hinder necessary moves on climate change in Northern Ireland, according to the head of the UK's top climate body.
Lord Deben chairs the Climate Change Committee which advises devolved administrations and central government on emissions cuts and targets.
He said Northern Ireland was "further behind the curve" than it ought to be.
He blamed the three year collapse of Stormont over a renewable heat scandal.
Lord Deben was speaking as the committee delivered its final report on UK climate progress ahead of a key international conference in Scotland.
The UK is preparing to host COP26 in Glasgow in November where countries will try and agree long-term emissions cuts.
Lord Deben said if Northern Ireland did not adopt the correct policies the UK would not be able to keep its commitments of Net Zero by 2050 - undermining its authority on the issue of climate change.
The report recommended Northern Ireland focuses on plans for climate legislation; to decarbonise heat; improve housing standards; adopt new agricultural practices and improve waste management.
Lord Deben said he was concerned that the current political uncertainty could hamper progress.
'Immediate action'
"Political instability is the enemy of long-term planning and that is exactly what we need. Not just long-term planning but immediate action."
And he warned of the risks if climate legislation was delayed beyond the next assembly election, or if the institutions collapsed leading to another period of stalemate.
"Every week that we lose makes the next week more difficult," he said.
"If you leave it for another two years it's going to be more expensive, it's going to be more painful and those who are most hurt by it are going to be hurt more, and that really isn't an acceptable situation."
The Climate Change Committee's report on the UK's progress in cutting emissions says the government must now deliver on its commitments.
It said a record decrease in emissions during lockdown was expected to rebound as the UK emerged from the pandemic.
The report's authors said a failure to commit to policies that would drive deep cuts in emissions would undermine the UK's authority to get a deal at COP26.