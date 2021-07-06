Q&A: How does power-sharing work in Northern Ireland?
The way in which Northern Ireland is governed can appear complicated, because its politics are so complex.
The system now in place was introduced in the 1990s as a way of ending decades of violence - but making it work continues to be a difficult process.
What is power sharing?
The principle of power sharing is what sets Northern Ireland's government apart from the UK's other nations.
It means that in any government there must be representatives from both the nationalist community - who favour unity with the Republic of Ireland - and unionists, who want Northern Ireland to remain part of the UK.
The idea is that, whatever their historic differences, both communities have a vested interest in making the system work.
How did the present system come about?
Northern Ireland was created in 1921 and remained part of the UK, when the rest of Ireland became an independent state.
This created a split in the population between the unionists - who were mainly Protestant - and nationalists, who were predominantly Catholic.
From the late 1960s, armed groups from both sides, such as the Irish Republican Army (IRA) and Ulster Defence Association (UDA), carried out out bombings and shootings.
This period was known as the Troubles - it lasted almost 30 years, and cost the lives of more than 3,500 people.
Peace talks started in the early 1990s, culminating in the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, which ended the worst of the violence.
It was endorsed in a referendum with 71% voting in favour. Under its terms, Northern Ireland found itself run by a new power-sharing assembly.
How does this work in practice?
The Northern Ireland Assembly meets at Parliament Buildings on the outskirts of Belfast.
A chamber of 90 members (MLAs) is elected at least once every five years, using a proportional representation (PR) system. The next election is due on 5 May 2022.
Northern Ireland has a first minister and a deputy first minister - one unionist, the other nationalist. They are chosen by the largest parties - currently the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and the nationalist Sinn Fein. Both ministers have equal powers, and one cannot be in office without the other.
The executive, or cabinet is multi-party, and ministers are drawn from both unionist and nationalist parties - the numbers from each party are based on how many seats they have won in an election. This also means that politicians from smaller parties can be appointed as ministers.
The Assembly exercises powers over matters including the economy, education, health, and more recently, Covid.
Certain areas - including international relations and defence - remain reserved for the UK government in London.
How well has it worked?
The assembly has endured but it has also been suspended a number of times. The longest period was between 2002 and 2007, during which time Northern Ireland was run once more from London.
Devolution was restored when the DUP and Sinn Féin signed the St Andrews Agreement.
However, relations between the two main parties broke down again in 2017, and the job of running Northern Ireland was left to civil servants at Stormont for three years.
The assembly and the ruling executive were restored in January 2020, following the New Decade New Approach (NDNA) agreement
This included plans - long wished-for by nationalists - for the promotion of both the Irish language and Ulster-Scots.
However, these have not been implemented yet, and when a party revolt led to Arlene Foster's resignation as DUP leader and first minister in May 2021, Sinn Fein refused to nominate a new deputy minister, unless the language legislation was brought forward.
Ms Foster's replacement as DUP leader, Edwin Poots, agreed to a deal, following intervention from Westminster.
However, this contributed to his own resignation after only 21 days.
What is the current situation?
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was appointed DUP leader at the end of June 2021. He inherited a party that was not happy about Sinn Fein's calls, but even more unhappy about what's known as the Northern Ireland protocol.
This is the section of the UK's Brexit deal with the EU which keeps Northern Ireland aligned with the European single market, and protects the movement of goods across the border with the Irish Republic.
However, it also involves creating border controls between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
Unionists are not happy at what they perceive as a weakening of Northern Ireland's bond with Great Britain. The issue has caused street protests and unrest in some areas.
Sir Jeffrey has said he intends to take the post of first minister, but he has also said he is prepared to bring the political institutions down over the protocol.
In a minor Assembly team reshuffle on 6 July, the leader named East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons as Economy Minister, replacing Paul Frew just weeks after he was appointed to the role.
Sir Jeffrey said he would carry out a more fundamental reshuffle of posts in September, meaning Edwin Poots remains as agriculture minister, Paul Givan continues as First Minister and Michelle McIlveen retains her Education Minister brief - for now.