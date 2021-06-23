Brexit: DUP needs to dial down protocol rhetoric, says Sinn Féin
Unionists need to "dial down the rhetoric" around their opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol, Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said.
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader-designate Sir Jeffrey Donaldson wants the Brexit mechanism to be removed.
Mr Hazzard said Sir Jeffrey needed to "be honest about the opportunities" that it provided.
Sinn Féin President Mary-Lou McDonald is set to make a speech in Belfast on the issue later.
On Tuesday, outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots said he had been offered assurances by the UK government that there would be movement on the protocol, perhaps in early July.
The protocol was designed to keep Northern Ireland aligned with the EU single market for goods during the Brexit process, ensuring free trade across the Irish border.
However, unionists have protested against its impact on trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, with extra checks and delays having been placed on some goods.
A number of aspects, such as restrictions on the movement of fresh sausages and chilled meats, have been mitigated by so-called grace periods which could end in July.
The EU is considering a UK request for the ban to be postponed until October.
Tesco and two other major supermarkets are now sourcing almost all their sausages locally for sale in Northern Ireland, the BBC understands.
Sir Jeffrey said he wanted to speak to the prime minister as soon as possible, warning that it would not be realistic to expect stability at Stormont "when every unionist representative in the devolved institutions opposes the Northern Ireland Protocol".
"The government and those who claim to be protectors of peace and stability must step up and deal with the protocol in a manner which respects the constitutional and economic integrity of the United Kingdom," he said.
'Be honest'
On Wednesday, Mr Hazzard said many businesses had benefited from the protocol and he urged the DUP to "be honest" with its party members and the public.
Sir Jeffrey, who was the only candidate for the DUP leadership when nominations closed, will be "judged by his actions and not by his word", said Mr Hazzard, the MP for South Down.
Sinn Féin has called for the full implementation of the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) agreement which restored Stormont in 2020.
This deal restored power-sharing in January 2020 after a three-year hiatus.
It contained provisions for the Irish language and Ulster-Scots culture, including new commissioners to promote both, but this has yet to be legislated on in the assembly.
Mr Hazzard said he expected his party leader to repeat calls for that to happen in her speech at a west Belfast hotel.
"For power-sharing to work, agreements made must be agreements delivered on," he told BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster programme.
NDNA also included commitments on issues such as health, the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland and introducing UK-wide legislation to further incorporate the Armed Forces Covenant into law.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said Westminster would introduce legislation to implement NDNA if Stormont had failed to do so by October.
That row contributed to the downfall of Mr Poots as DUP leader - last week he announced he would resign after 21 days in the position.