Belfast: Police vehicle rammed twice after 'low-speed' pursuit
A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a car reversed into the gates of a police station and rammed a PSNI vehicle twice following a "low speed" pursuit.
The incident happened in west Belfast shortly before 11:00 BST on Tuesday.
The car reversed into the front gates of Woodbourne Police Station, causing minor damage, the PSNI said.
The vehicle then made off and was pursued by officers "at a low speed" before driving into Lenadoon Avenue.
The car then rammed a police vehicle twice, before driving into a wall and coming to a stop.
'Strange incident'
The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including driving while unfit and failing to remain and report an accident
"While this was a strange incident, local officers were quickly able to remove an unsafe driver from a very busy, residential area," said Insp Davy McBride.
Insp McBride appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police.