Colin Davidson to be new chancellor of Ulster University
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
The NI artist Colin Davidson is to be the new chancellor of Ulster University (UU).
He succeeds the actor James Nesbitt, who has served as the university's chancellor for more than a decade.
Mr Davidson said he was "delighted and honoured" to be appointed.
The role of chancellor is mainly a ceremonial one, though they often preside at graduation ceremonies and act as an ambassador for the university.
In January 2020, Queen's University Belfast appointed the former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as chancellor.
It is the vice-chancellor who oversees both the day-to-day running of a university and its long-term direction.
Colin Davidson graduated from UU in 1991 and has since become a renowned artist.
He has painted many significant public figures including politicians, actors and musicians.
The following year his portrait of the Queen was unveiled by the monarch in London.
The portrait was produced from a sitting at Buckingham Palace in May 2016.
Mr Davidson has also painted a number of people bereaved or injured in the Troubles.
The exhibition of that work, called Silent Testimony, has been shown in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, France and the USA.
In a statement, the chairman of the Ulster University Council, Jenny Pyper, said Mr Davidson embodied "the creative and contemporary spirit of Ulster University".
"We are incredibly fortunate to have someone of such character and commitment to help us to guide and inspire the next generation," she added.
Mr Davidson, meanwhile, said that he had "immense pride" in his links with UU.
"Northern Ireland itself has so much to offer the coming generations here at home and in the rest of the world - we punch above our weight in so many ways," he said.
"Ulster University has a pivotal role in realising the full potential of this place and I look forward to playing my part as an ambassador for the students, staff and alumni."
Ulster University has about 25,000 students on four campuses across Northern Ireland - in Belfast, Jordanstown, Coleraine and at Magee in Londonderry.
About two-thirds of students are full-time, while about a third are taking part-time courses.