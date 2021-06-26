Tokyo Olympic Games: Team Ireland will be '100% ready'
"The most challenging Olympic games we will ever have had to send a delegation to."
Peter Sherrard is the man tasked with organising Ireland's Olympic team for Tokyo 2020.
Making plans for a national team would be a mammoth task in a normal year, but doing so during a pandemic is a "complex operation", according to the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) chief executive.
And with one month to go until the opening ceremony, which will happen one year behind schedule due to Covid-19, OFI has confirmed plans for the largest Team Ireland in the games' history.
Northern Ireland athletes will make up 25 to 30% of the 90-strong team.
Mr Sherrard, who is originally from Newcastle, County Down, said moving approximately 200 people, including athletes and staff, to Tokyo for the games would be a "great challenge".
"It is going to be full-on but we are 100% ready to go," he said.
"It will, without doubt, be our biggest team ever, our previous largest was in 1948 when we had 81 athletes," he said, adding that approximately 15 sports, if not more, will be represented, depending on late qualification.
The former head of communications at Ryanair and former director of communications for the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), said the complexity of the challenges faced due to the "additional layers of Covid" were unforeseen.
But he said a huge amount of work had been done to ensure the games proceed to keeps the athletes' "dreams alive".
"It's an extraordinary thing, they're looking to be the best in the planet in their given sport, the best of 8bn people, it is not a small undertaking and they deserve a huge amount of support," he said.
'All in the same boat'
The situation for Olympic athletes this year is "constantly evolving", according to medal hopeful Ciara Mageean.
Going to altitude in the early summer last year helped set Ciara up for a stunning series of performances as she became the first Irishwoman to break two minutes for 800m and also smashed Sonia O'Sullivan's 27-year-old national 1,000m record.
Tokyo 2020 will be the second Olympics for Ciara, 29, from Portaferry, County Down, after she reached the 1500m semi-finals at the Rio Games in 2016.
Ciara had planned to travel to the Swiss Alps last week for further high altitude training before facing the possibility of being cooped up in her room during the Olympics.
But she has been forced to change her plans due to travel restrictions and instead hopes to travel to France next week.
'It is tough mentally'
"It is not a typical year and not a typical Olympics. Normally you don't divert your plans for anybody. We are all having to evolve and adapt," she said.
"We have to be flexible, it is tough mentally.
"You have to make sure you get enough time at camp but I am not going to blow it out of proportion."
Ciara said she felt fortunate to be among the Irish Olympic athletes to be vaccinated . following an agreement between the pharmaceutical company Pfizer and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
She admitted it would be difficult not to be able to cheer on team mates at the Olympics and to travel without family support.
"You are not going to see family faces and Irish flags, which will be different but we are all in the same boat," she added. "I am still excited."
'A very difficult moment'
Despite measures to reduce the risk of Covid-19, including a vaccination programme for the athletes and daily testing, Mr Sherrard said they could not guarantee that somebody might not test positive.
"If athletes were to test Covid positive it would be a very difficult moment to get through, given the amount they have invested in their own personal time and the amount their identity is associated with achieving those results," he said.
"We are having to make sure we have the appropriate psychological, logistical and general support around athletes that find themselves in that situation."
Mr Sherrard said the absence of athletes' families and Irish fans, who bring "so much voice and so much colour and so much support", would also be felt.
He said special sound tracks including family members' voices were being prepared to help athletes pre-competition, while the Japanese authorities were allowing the attendance of domestic fans.
'Medal hopes'
"It is a challenge for the athletes because it is a really special time for family and friends, particularly when you know how much work each of those athletes has done to get to the levels that they are trying to achieve.
Despite the challenges ahead, Mr Sherrard said there was "every chance" of three to six medals coming back to Ireland, following a record six medals in 2012.
Team Ireland's boxers will be first to head to Tokyo at the end of June, including Kirk Walker from Lisburn, Belfast brother and sister Michaela and Aidan Walsh, and Brendan Irvine, also from Belfast.
"There will be plenty more besides. People from Northern Ireland will have a lot to cheer on during the summer," he said.