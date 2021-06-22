Covid-19: NI records 187 cases, no more deaths
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded within the 24-hour reporting period up to Tuesday morning.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,155.
Another 187 people have tested positive for coronavirus - that is the highest daily total reported in more than 100 days.
That means a total of 125,084 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.
Thirteen people are being treated for Covid-19 in hospital, none of whom are in intensive care units.
Three care homes are dealing with outbreaks of coronavirus.
Last updated 22 June at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 1,960,401 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered.
Last updated 22 June at 14:15
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 4,979.
Another 284 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
There are 53 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals - 13 of those people are being treated in intensive care units.
Last updated 21 June at 18:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
Vaccination statistics in the Republic of Ireland have been disrupted due to the cyber attack on the IT system used by the country's health service.
As of 16 June, 3.45 million Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered.
The Irish health service chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said 61% of adults were partially vaccinated and 31% of adults were fully vaccinated.
Last updated 16 June at 21:00
Source: Health Service Executive