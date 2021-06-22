DUP leadership: Nominations set to close later
Nominations for the leadership of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will close at midday on Tuesday.
So far, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is the only candidate to have declared publicly for the post.
The vacancy comes after Edwin Poots resigned after just 21 days in the position he took over from Arlene Foster.
Sir Jeffrey lost the last leadership election to Mr Poots on 14 May by 19 votes to 17.
If he is successful the Lagan Valley MP will be the party's fifth leader.
He has already outlined his priorities and has said the number one issue is the dealing with the post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, known as the Protocol.
"If elected, I will ensure that the government doesn't just listen but recognises the need to take decisive action to deal quickly with the protocol," he said on Monday.
He has also insisted he was the right person to lead the party to victory at the next assembly election.
Mr Poots' resignation came after he agreed a deal with Sinn Féin and the Westminster government to ensure Paul Givan became Northern Ireland's first minister.
A majority of DUP members in the Stormont assembly wanted to delay that process and Mr Poots faced an internal revolt at a party meeting.
A vote which took place at the meeting saw the vast majority of DUP representatives present oppose Mr Poots nominating Mr Givan as first minister.
Mr Poots was then summoned to a meeting of DUP officers on Thursday evening, after which he announced his resignation.
Speaking in an interview with Sky News on Monday, Mr Poots said: "There was a section in the party that struggled to accept that I won the election, that I won it democratically, I won it fairly.
"That's how things are now, that I've been forced into a resignation."
Asked if he would turn the clock back six weeks to before the leadership battle began if he could, he replied: "Yes, I would and perhaps I would wish that some others would turn the clock back six weeks as well and done things a bit differently.
"In terms of the support I received, it didn't come from people that it should have and that's just a reality that everybody knows."
Mr Poots said he had not yet been asked to support anyone for the leadership and would "hold off" at this stage.
What happens next for the DUP leadership?
Potential new leaders must submit their nomination in writing, supported by a proposer and a seconder, to DUP chairman Lord Morrow by midday on Tuesday, with a result confirmed on Saturday.
Only Stormont assembly members (MLAs) and members of Parliament (MPs) are entitled to take part if there is a vote.
May's contest was the first DUP leadership election in the party's 50-year history.
Among the first tasks for a new leader will be a decision over the ministerial team appointed by Edwin Poots.
Paul Givan is likely to become the shortest-serving first minister of Northern Ireland when he is removed, while a new leader could have other plans for the education, economy and agriculture portfolios.
Who is Sir Jeffrey Donaldson?
Sir Jeffrey, born in Kilkeel, County Down, became politically active as a constituency agent for the South Down MP Enoch Powell in the mid-1980s before working as a personal assistant to the former Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader James Molyneaux.
After Lord Molyneaux retired as an MP in 1997, Mr Donaldson was voted as his successor as MP for Lagan Valley, retaining the seat through six subsequent elections.
He is a member of the Orange Order and also served as a corporal in the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) during the Troubles.
In 2003, following long-standing opposition to the Good Friday Agreement and the leadership of David Trimble, he announced he would leave the UUP, later joining the DUP, along with Arlene Foster and Norah Beare.
He was appointed to the UK Privy Council, a body which advises the monarchy, in 2007 and stood down as an MLA for Lagan Valley in 2010.
He was awarded a knighthood in 2016 for political service.
Sir Jeffrey was defeated by 19 votes to 17 in the DUP leadership election to succeed Arlene Foster in May.