Covid-19: NI records 133 more cases, no more deaths
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded within the 24-hour reporting period up to Monday morning.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,155.
Another 133 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
That means a total of 124,897 people have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.
Last updated 20 June at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 1,951,243 vaccines have been administered.
Of that number, 1,140,838 individuals had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 810,405 had received two.
Last updated 21 June at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 4,979.
Another 288 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
There are 49 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals - 15 of those people are being treated in intensive care units.
Last updated 20 June at 14:15
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
Vaccination statistics in the Republic of Ireland have been disrupted due to the cyber attack on the IT system used by the country's health service.
As of last Tuesday, 3.45 million Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered.
The Irish health service chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said 61% of adults were partially vaccinated and 31% of adults were fully vaccinated.
Last updated 18 June at 21:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland