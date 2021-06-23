Crash victims' families speak out over manslaughter sentence
By Cormac Campbell
BBC News NI South-East Reporter
- Published
Leap Year Day 2020 - in the early hours of the morning a fatal crash occurs near Junction 20 of the N1, the border stretch of the main Belfast to Dublin road.
Three people died in the two-vehicle crash - mother and son Mary, 82, and 58-year-old Kevin Faxton, from Bessbrook in County Armagh, and 24-year-old Bryan Magill, from Newry.
The man responsible was 20-year-old Keith Lennon from Dromintee in County Armagh.
A short time before the crash he had recorded and shared a social media video of himself driving at 140mph (225km/h).
The car he was driving had no MoT, no insurance and had three defective tyres.
After driving into the back of the Faxtons' car, Lennon fled the scene on foot leaving Bryan Magill, who he had met for the first time that evening, dying in the back seat of his car.
'Something wrong'
In 2020 more than 200 people lost their lives on roads in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Each death a passing news story, sympathies offered to the families and the world moves on.
But for many of those families, there is no moving on.
Yvonne Campbell's mother and brother died in the crash.
"Around about half-six in the morning my brother Malcolm rang and said Daddy was very distressed," she said.
"Mummy and Kevin went out for a spin and hadn't come home. So of course we all arrived over at Daddy's - he only lives a minute away.
"We knew there was something wrong. We rang their mobiles.
"At around eight, my brother-in-law rang to say there had been a bad accident up by the Carrickdale and we just sort of knew then.
"Daddy's health just deteriorated. He just couldn't live without them. It just broke his heart every day. He cried every day.
"It's just sad that in the last year of his life… he's only dead six or seven weeks now. He just wanted to be with them."
'Live commentary'
Francis Harte, the partner of Bryan Magill's mother Yvonne Magee, also recalls the horror of the morning of the crash.
"I made a phone call to Drogheda hospital and got speaking to a garda (Irish police officer).
"I had the phone on speaker. The whole house was full of the family. The brothers, sisters, mum and dad.
"Basically we got a live commentary of Bryan in the morgue and him getting identified.
"The garda started describing Bryan's features - his clothes, his hair.
"Every sentence that he uttered we knew and then he said they found a bank card in his pocket and after that it was bedlam. Nobody knew what to do."
Lennon handed himself into police in Dundalk the following day.
In December 2020 he pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter and in February 2021 he was sentenced to nine years in prison with another 12 months suspended.
He also received a 20-year driving ban.
'One of the worst'
Sentencing for serious crime remains a difficult process, both for the courts and for victims.
In handing down her sentence, the judge said this was one of the worst cases she had ever heard.
Despite that, the families were disappointed with the sentence handed down.
"There is no sentence ever going to bring them back," said Yvonne Campbell.
"But I honestly believe that he should have got 10 years for every life that he took."
Francis Harte feels the same.
"She did hand down a 20-year driving ban but people like that should not be able to get on the road again ever," he said.
The Republic of Ireland's court service has confirmed Lennon is appealing his sentence.
No date has been set for that hearing.