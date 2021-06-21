Brexit: Postponing meat ban for NI 'gives chance for calm'
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The Republic of Ireland's European commissioner has said the UK's request for a postponement of a ban on some British meat products being sold in Northern Ireland provides a chance for "calm and common sense".
Mairead McGuinness made the comments to the British Irish Chamber of Commerce.
Exports of chilled meats from GB to NI are due to be banned at the end of June under the terms of the NI Protocol.
The UK has asked for the deadline to be extended until the end of September.
Earlier this year the UK unilaterally extended other Protocol "grace periods" which contributed to a worsening relationship with the EU.
The EU has said those actions by the UK breached the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and international law because it was not consulted.
Last week the UK formally requested a extension of the chilled meats grace period.
The European Commission has asked the UK for an urgent meeting to discuss the request.
Ms McGuinness said the EU will try to resolve the sensitive issues in NI and hopes the Protocol can be depoliticised over time.
Grace periods
The Northern Ireland Protocol is the part of the Brexit deal which keeps NI in the EU single market for goods.
The EU does not generally permit the import of chilled meat products like mince and sausages from non-member states.
Since January, producers in Great Britain have not been able to sell those products in the EU.
However, in December 2020 the EU agreed to a six-month grace period to allow supermarkets in Northern Ireland to re-orientate supply chains away from Great Britain.
The UK has asked the EU to extend a grace period for chilled meats until the end of September.
In recent weeks the issue has seen growing tension between the EU and UK with the UK refusing to rule out a unilateral extension of the grace period.
The EU has warned it could respond with legal action which could ultimately lead to the introduction of tariffs on British goods.