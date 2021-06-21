Moira crash: Four people taken to hospital
- Published
Four people have been taken to hospital following a four-vehicle crash on the Lisburn Road, near Moira, County Down.
The incident was reported at about 13:00 BST on Monday.
The NI Ambulance Service said that it sent two rapid response paramedics, four emergency crews and an ambulance officer to the scene.
The air ambulance was also in attendance, as well as three fire appliances.
The NI Ambulance Service said that after initial treatment at the scene, three patients were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, while a fourth was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.