Ann's Care Homes buys 13 NI nursing homes from Four Seasons Health Care
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
Four Seasons Health Care has sold 13 of its Northern Ireland nursing homes to healthcare operator Ann's Care Homes.
The move will secure more than 1,100 jobs and ensure the continuity of care for about 650 residents.
The 13 homes will continue to run as normal - the new owner has said it intends the transfer of operations to be "seamless for everyone involved".
Four Seasons Health Care had 42 homes in Northern Ireland but the sales mean there are 29 remaining.
In October 2020, administrators for Four Seasons Health Care began a process to sell its care homes in Northern Ireland.
Its parent company had entered administration in April 2019 and had gone through a significant restructuring process.
The homes that have been purchased are:
- Sandringham Care Home and Mahon Hall Care Home in Portadown
- Dungannon Care Home
- Strangford Court Care Home and Lecale Lodge Care Home in Downpatrick
- Ashgrove Care Home in Newry
- Seapatrick Care Home in Banbridge
- Laganvale Care Home in Moira
- Meadowbank Care Home and Ardlough Care Home in Londonderry
- Rush Hall Care Home and Edenvale Nursing Home in Limavady
- Moneymore Care Home in Magherafelt
Ann's Care Homes director Ann McQuade said the County Armagh-based company was delighted to expand and that continuing the care of its residents was its top priority.
Ms McQuade said her firm was working closely with Four Seasons Health Care, the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) and the health trusts "to ensure a smooth migration of operations".
"The distinctive character and personality of each of the acquired care homes will remain and there will be no changes in staffing," she said.
Carol Cousins, the managing director of Four Seasons Health Care in Northern Ireland, said that although the move came with a degree of sadness the organisation was pleased to transfer ownership to a Northern Ireland company.
"The ongoing wellbeing and comfort of residents has been our priority throughout the sales process, as it is for Ann's Care Homes," she said.
There would be no job losses, she said, meaning residents would be reassured that they would be looked after by the same people currently caring for them.
There are about 480 care homes in Northern Ireland.