Dale Farm wins whey protein supply deal with Arla
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Northern Ireland firm Dale Farm has won a contract to supply ingredients to Arla, a major European dairy company.
It will supply Arla Foods with whey protein concentrate, which will be used as an ingredient in infant formula and consumer health products.
Dale Farm is one of Northern Ireland's largest food businesses, with an annual turnover of about £500m.
It said the Arla deal was an "excellent opportunity to grow our presence in the global whey protein market".
The value of the contract has not been disclosed.
Until now Dale Farm has mainly supplied whey protein for use in sports nutrition products so the contract repositions that aspect of its business within the infant formula market.
Arla, which is based in Denmark, is one of Europe's biggest dairy businesses, with an annual turnover of more than €10bn (£8.6bn).