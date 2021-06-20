Gordon Dunne, former DUP MLA, dies
The former Democratic Unionist Party MLA Gordon Dunne has died. He was 62.
He was first elected to the assembly in 2011, and it is understood he was diagnosed with cancer some time ago.
The North Down MLA spent decades as a councillor, and had represented his constituency for 36 years in total. The DUP's Edwin Poots said the news was a huge shock to everyone.
"Gordon's good humour and positive attitude were a shining example to us all and he will be sorely missed by everyone associated with the DUP," he said.
"Gordon was more than a colleague, he was a friend. His friendly disposition, honest character and hard-working nature made him a very special person."
Writing on social media after stepping down, Mr Dunne said it had been a "great privilege" to serve his constituency as an MLA for the last 10 years. .