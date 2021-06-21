DUP leadership: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson expected to announce bid
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is expected to announce his intention to stand for the leadership of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on Monday.
Nominations opened on Saturday but it is unlikely that anyone will stand against the Lagan Valley MP.
Edwin Poots announced his resignation from the DUP's top post last Thursday after 21 days - the shortest leadership term in the party's history.
The process for electing a new DUP leader will be completed on Saturday.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has warned that the new leader of the DUP cannot be allowed to "choreograph the collapse of the institutions at Stormont".
It comes after the DUP's Paul Givan was told he would have to resign as Northern Ireland's first minister when a new party leader takes over.
In a statement on Monday, Mr Eastwood said: "With the imminent resignation of their first minister, it is increasingly clear that the DUP are positioning themselves to manufacture another political crisis that will once again threaten our local institutions.
"In a desperate attempt to stabilise their own party, they are recklessly prepared to destabilise devolution.
"No political party and no government should indulge this recklessness - the vast majority of the public won't indulge it so no-one else should."
"No-one should be threatening to tear down local government in the middle of a pandemic.
"It simply wouldn't be tolerated anywhere else and people shouldn't be expected to tolerate it here."
Mr Poots had beaten Sir Jeffrey by 19 votes to 17, in the party's first leadership contest in its 50-year history last month.
The timeline for the next DUP leadership process was announced at the weekend by the party's chairman Lord Morrow.
Potential new leaders must submit in writing their nomination, supported by a proposer and seconder, to Lord Morrow before midday on Tuesday.
Only Stormont assembly members (MLAs) and MPs are entitled to vote for the party's leader.
Mr Poots stepped down on Thursday after an internal party revolt over his decision to agree a deal with Sinn Féin and nominate Mr Givan as first minister.
That came after Westminster vowed to push through Irish language legislation in October if Stormont fails to do so beforehand.
Sinn Féin had asked for reassurances about the introduction of Irish language provision before making a nomination for deputy first minister.
Forty-nine days ago Sir Jeffrey Donaldson declared himself a contender to lead the DUP.
He will do so again and surely this time he'll be successful.
In the intervening period, the party's reputation as one big, happy family has been revealed to be a sham in a storyline which would put the most unlikely soap opera plot to shame.
If he does take the crown at the second attempt Sir Jeffrey's prize will involve:
- getting himself a place in the Stormont assembly
- choosing someone capable of defending his Lagan Valley Westminster seat in a potential banana skin by-election
- overturning the post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland
- changing the government's mind about legislating for the Irish language
- and - maybe the hardest of all - healing the DUP's internal divisions
No pressure then.
When Mr Given resigns it will once more see Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill removed as deputy first minister.
The parties will then have seven days to fill the roles - if they fail to do so there could be an election.
On Sunday Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard said his party would not be making any new demands during the process to nominate first and deputy first ministers.
The Sunday Life reported that Sir Jeffrey, if he becomes DUP leader, will not nominate a first minister unless there is "significant change in the plans to bring in Irish language laws".