Covid-19: NI records no new cases and no further deaths
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded within the 24-hour reporting period up to Sunday morning.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,155.
Another 125 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
That means a total of 124,764 people have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.
Last updated 20 June at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 1,941,162 vaccines have been administered.
On Friday, a total of 1,132,546 individuals had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 790,071 had received two. This figure will be updated on Monday to reflect weekend statistics.
Last updated 20 June at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 4,979.
Another 288 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
There are now 49 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital - 15 are being treated in ICU.
Last updated 20 June at 14:15
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
Vaccination statistics in the Republic of Ireland have been disrupted due to the cyber attack on the IT system used by the country's health service.
As of Tuesday, 3.45m Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ireland. The Health Service Executive's chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said 61% of adults are partially vaccinated and 31% of adults are fully vaccinated.
The Irish government said 330,000 vaccines will be administered this week and the milestone of 3.5m vaccine doses will also be reached.
The online portal for people to register for a Covid-19 vaccine will open for those aged 35-39 from this Sunday.
Last updated 18 June at 21:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland