Portadown: Man stabbed in back outside cafe
A man has been wounded after being stabbed in the back as he sat outside a County Armagh cafe.
The incident happened at about 14:05 BST on Saturday in Woodhouse Street in Portadown.
It was reported to police that the man was stabbed once in the back by a man who then made off from the scene on foot.
The victim was taken to hospital where he is getting treatment. Police are appealing for information.
The suspect was described as being approximately 5'11" tall and slim with dark curly hair.