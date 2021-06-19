Police review Ards NI Protocol 'unnotified' parades footage
Police are reviewing footage of parades connected to an anti-Northern Ireland Protocol demonstration in Newtownards, County Down, on Friday.
They say the marches were unnotified in respect of parades legislation.
The event - attended by several hundred people - may also have breached Covid-19 rules on gatherings, police say.
Four parades took place from different parts of Newtownards, converging on the town square for a protest rally addressed by Jim Allister and others.
There have been about 40 anti-protocol marches since 9 April and, according to police, 30 have been un-notified.
The Ards and North Down Loyalist Collective, who organised the event, said: "If the PSNI wish to reinforce for the entire unionist community the reality of two tier policing and pursue peaceful protestors- including women and children- then it doesn't take us to highlight the contrast with the policing, or lack thereof, of the republican funeral of Bobby Storey.
"If they want to go down that road in the searing heat of the marching season then so be it."
A report, conducted by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC), into how police handled the funeral of the senior republican Bobby Storey found no bias.
About 2,000 people attended Mr Storey's funeral in Belfast last June at a time when rules placed strict limits on funeral numbers and public gatherings.
Police on 'thin ice'
Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Mr Allister said he was there for a demonstration.
"The police are on very thin ice, having demonstrated that they have one law for republicans and if they now want to another law for unionists then they will be on even thinner ice," he told BBC News NI.
"For a parade there is a requirement for an 11/1 - there is no 11/1 for a public gathering," he added, when asked about the event.
An 11/1 is a parades commission form which is completed in order organise a parade or public procession.
The Ards and North Down Loyalist Collective says it "represents all loyalist groupings in the area".
"There is, and will continue to be, a unity of purpose amongst all strands of loyalism within the Ards and North Down area, which we share with our friends protesting all across Northern Ireland," it group said.
"We were proud to stand together last night, and will do so going forward as we unite to resist the violence-rewarding, union-wrecking protocol."