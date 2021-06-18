Covid-19: Omagh and Ballymoney part of targeted testing rollout
The Public Health Agency (PHA) is contacting people living in Ballymoney, County Antrim, and Omagh, County Tyrone, to request they are tested for Covid-19.
The precautionary measure comes after a number of probable Delta variant cases in those areas.
It is hoped the testing will aid in finding cases in which people are showing no symptoms.
The number of Delta cases in Northern Ireland has doubled in the past week.
"At the moment, what we see in Ballymoney and Omagh is two different distinct clusters of cases," said Dr Brid Farrell, testing lead for the PHA.
'Chance of slowing transmission'
"We think that if we test people living in those neighbourhoods we have a good chance of finding asymptomatic spread.
"By use of contact tracing and people self isolating, we have a chance of slowing the transmission of the variant in Northern Ireland.
"By slowing transmission, we can get more people vaccinated," she added.
There has now been 254 probable or confirmed cases of the Delta variant, which was first found in India, detected in Northern Ireland.
That is up from the 111 from last week, according to health officials.
Dr Farrell said the PHA is particularly interested in people aged 18 to 40 coming forward for testing "as we are seeing more cases of the Delta variant in this age group".
Testing in the areas is open to anyone aged 5 and above, with people being encouraged to get tested within 24 to 72 hours of being contacted.
Two Covid-19-related deaths were registered in Northern Ireland last week, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).
That brings the total number of deaths in Northern Ireland - where Covid-19 was mentioned on a death certificate - to 2,979.
The Department of Health's current total number of deaths, based on a positive test result being recorded, is 2,152.
Dr Farrell also encouraged everyone, but particularly people in Omagh and Ballymoney, to take up the offer of a Covid-19 vaccine.
"Two doses of the vaccine appears to have a high degree of effectiveness against the Delta variant, and getting it will not only help protect you, but also more vulnerable members of our community," she said.
The mass vaccination centre in Belfast's SSE Arena is set to administer its 200,000th Covid-19 vaccine on Friday.
A total of 1,911,239 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.