DUP to begin process of finding new leader after Edwin Poots resigns
The DUP is due to begin the process of finding a new leader after Edwin Poots' resignation on Thursday night.
He resigned after facing an internal party revolt over his decision to agree a deal with Sinn Féin and nominate Paul Givan as first minister.
A majority of DUP members in the assembly wanted to delay the process.
Mr Poots, who took over as leader from Arlene Foster in May, had narrowly defeated Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in a leadership vote.
He was in the job for just 21 days.
The BBC understands a motion of no confidence was mentioned but not tabled at the meeting of DUP officers.
Party sources described the meeting as "robust" and said it had become clear Mr Poots knew he had to resign.
It is thought the process to appoint his successor could move "at pace", according to one DUP figure.
DUP MLAs and MPs find themselves once again looking for a new leader.
When he ran for the party's leadership, Edwin Poots promised to listen to his colleagues. When he replaced Arlene Foster, he described it as the greatest honour of his life.
But after a bruising day at Stormont and allegations that he failed to consult his colleagues over his plans to nominate Paul Givan as first minister, his authority slipped away.
He resigned after meeting party officers who told him in robust terms that he could face a no-confidence vote.
He has resigned just three weeks after his election was formally ratified.
His tenure was marked by a series of resignations and constant behind-the-scenes criticism.
Party officers will now have to draw up a leadership election timetable and it is thought they will move quite quickly.
All eyes will now be on the Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson who challenged Edwin Poots last month and lost the election by two votes.
In a statement, Mr Poots said: "I have asked the party chairman to commence an electoral process within the party to allow for a new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party to be elected.
"The party has asked me to remain in post until my successor is elected.
"This has been a difficult period for the party and the country and I have conveyed to the chairman my determination to do everything I can to ensure both unionism and Northern Ireland is able to move forward to a stronger place."
The planned North South Ministerial Council meeting in Armagh will now not be going ahead on Friday, the Irish government has said.
Former DUP MP and Arlene Foster's special adviser Emma Little-Pengelly told BBC NI's The View that there had been "monumental mistakes" in his leadership.
She said Mr Poots had been "keen" to take the leadership and to effect change,
She said it had been difficult for him but what seems to have been the case is "he had no actual plan or strategy for how he was going to address issues in the party".
"The legacy of his leadership is that the secretary of state and UK government will underwrite the Irish Language legislation and cultural package," she added.
Prof Jon Tonge, of Liverpool University, who has a book about the DUP, told the programme Mr Poots should have been better prepared.
"We knew what was coming from Sinn Féin - they wanted New Decade, New Approach to be implemented and he should have been prepared for that, squared his party off, knowing Sinn Féin would smell blood as the DUP would be petrified by an election.
"That's how he has ended up where he is now - by not bringing his party with him and those assembly members who supported him weeks ago - deserted him in droves - his position was untenable from this morning."
Mr Poots had named Mr Givan as the party's choice to replace Mrs Foster as first minister, while Sinn Féin said Ms O'Neill would resume her post as deputy first minister.
The vast majority of DUP assembly members (MLAs) - 24 to four - voted against Mr Poots nominating Mr Givan as first minister, during a meeting ahead of the special assembly sitting.
Sinn Féin had wanted commitments from the DUP over a timetable for implementing Irish language legislation, as set out in the New Decade, New Approach deal (NDNA) that restored power sharing in January 2020.
The party called on Brandon Lewis to bring in Irish language legislation via Westminster.
Mr Poots had said he was committed to implementing all of the NDNA commitments, including those around Irish language, but not necessarily before the end of the current assembly mandate in May 2022.
When a deal was reached in the early hours of Thursday, Mr Lewis said he was "disappointed" the Stormont executive had not brought Irish language legislation forward in the assembly.