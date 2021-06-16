UK government agrees to Irish language laws - Sinn Féin
Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald says she has received a commitment from the UK government to legislate for Irish language protections.
Her party will now nominate a deputy first minister at Stormont, she said.
Sinn Féin had said it would not support a new Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) first minister unless the UK government passed the legislation.
The legislation was part of the deal that restored power-sharing last January.
Talks at Stormont continued late into Wednesday night in a bid to break a stalemate over the legislation.
Sinn Féin returned just before midnight on Wednesday to resume negotiations with NI Secretary Brandon Lewis.
Speaking afterwards, Ms McDonald said: "The British government has agreed to legislate for Acht na Gaeilge and the cultural package at Westminster. This will happen in October with commissioners appointed by March 2022.
"We told the British government that this is the only viable option to deliver these rights as the DUP were unwilling and incapable of delivering on their commitments.
"It is deeply regrettable that the DUP chose to block rights in this way for so long. Tonight we have broken through all of that."
The DUP delegation left after its meeting with the secretary of state without speaking to the media.