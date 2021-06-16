British Airways launches new routes from Belfast City Airport
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
British Airways is launching four new routes from Belfast City airport this summer to destinations affected by the collapse of Stobart Air.
The airline will operate 18 flights a week to Leeds Bradford, Exeter, Newquay and Glasgow.
It comes after Stobart Air, which operates Aer Lingus' regional services, including those from Belfast, failed to find a buyer last Friday and collapsed.
These flights are being operated directly by Aer Lingus.
The new routes will run alongside existing British Airways services between Belfast and London City and London Heathrow airports.
Managing Director of BA CityFlyer Tom Stoddart, which will operate the new routes, said they would enhance its regional network and "maintain vital connections between Northern Ireland and other key UK destinations".
"We're sure these routes will be popular with customers getting away for a UK holiday this summer, as well as those visiting friends and relatives, and we'll continue to listen to their feedback about where they want to travel," he said.
Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport Katy Best said continuity on the services was "excellent news for domestic connectivity to and from Northern Ireland".
"Operated by Embraer 190 jets, these routes will greatly complement the existing British Airways services to London Heathrow and London City enabling passengers to enjoy the excellent British Airways experience to a greater number of destinations," she added.