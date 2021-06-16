Mrs Justice Siobhan Keegan becomes NI's first female top judge
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
For the first time, a woman is set to become the most senior judge in Northern Ireland.
Mrs Justice Siobhan Keegan will be sworn in as Lady Chief Justice in September, after the Queen approved her appointment.
She has been acting as presiding coroner for Northern Ireland.
She recently heard the inquest into the killing of 10 people in an Army operation in Ballymurphy in west Belfast in 1971.
She also made judiciary history in 2015 as one of two women appointed as High Court judges.
She will succeed Sir Declan Morgan who is retiring after 10 years as lord chief justice.
Mrs Justice Keegan was considered one of the front runners for the top job when a selection panel was convened earlier this year.
She graduated from Queen's University, Belfast, in 1993 and was called to the bar the following year.