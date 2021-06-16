Covid-19: NI records 143 new cases and no further deaths
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded within the 24-hour reporting period up to Wednesday morning.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,155.
Another 143 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
That means a total of 124,124 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.
Sixteen people who have tested positive are in hospital, none of them are in intensive care.
Last updated 16 June at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health, Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 1,899,610 vaccines have been administered.
A total of 1,126,677 individuals have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 772,933 have received two.
Last updated 16 June at 12:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 4,941.
Another 283 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
Sixty people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals - 23 people are in intensive care units.
Last updated 15 June at 17:10
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
Vaccination statistics in the Republic of Ireland have been disrupted due to the cyber attack on the IT system used by the country's health service.
According to figures released on Tuesday 15 June from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Ireland is at 3,110,048.
This is out of 3,864,720 doses distributed to Ireland.
Last updated: 15 June at 17:30.