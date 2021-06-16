PwC: Firm to create 771 new jobs at NI technology centre
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
Professional services firm PriceWaterhouseCooper (PwC) is creating 771 new jobs in Northern Ireland in a £40m technology centre.
The investment will create a new advanced research and engineering centre with technology and operational jobs.
Recruitment for the roles has just started and will take place over the next five years.
The company received almost £10m in support from Invest NI.
"This significant investment by PwC is a vote of confidence in the talent of our local workforce and the success it has already achieved here," said Northern Ireland Economy Minister Paul Frew.
"With almost £10m support from Invest NI towards the new centre, this investment will lead to the creation to of almost 800 new jobs which will generate approximately £25m in additional salaries for our economy."
PwC employs about 3,000 people in Northern Ireland, who will be based at its new Belfast city centre office, which is due to open in Merchant Square this summer.
"Our goal is to turn amazing ideas into technology that'll solve complex business problems into the next decade and beyond," said PwC partner Ian McConnell.