Glenavy: Homes evacuated after suspicious object found
A number of homes have been evacuated in Glenavy, County Antrim, due to an ongoing security alert in the area.
A suspicious object was discovered on Main Street on Wednesday morning, police say.
Police are currently at the scene and the road has been closed to traffic. Diversions are in place at the Glen Road and Moira Road junctions.
Green Party councillor Simon Lee said it was "disturbing" that this has happened again.
In May, a viable pipe bomb was found in Glenavy, police said.
"There are children travelling to school and this obviously endangers life," said Mr Lee.
"I can't understand the mindset of these people leaving a device."