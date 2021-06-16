Covid-19: Compulsory vaccine for NI care home staff 'not necessary'
Health Minister Robin Swann has said he does not want to introduce compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations for care home staff in Northern Ireland.
Vaccine teams were deployed to care homes in NI, resulting in a "large uptake" among staff, Mr Swann told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
In England, Covid vaccinations are to become compulsory for staff in care homes for older people.
Staff there are expected to be given 16 weeks to have the jab.
Those refusing a vaccine face being redeployed away from frontline care or losing their jobs.
"We're not in the place where we have to make vaccines compulsory at this minute in time," said Mr Swann.
"I don't think it should be necessary because I know the workforce that we have in Northern Ireland and they have been responsive, especially in our care home sector and the independent providers. That's why we made it available in the place of work.
"I've asked officials to engage with those independent sector providers and our trusts to explore what other options are available."
The minister said they would look at whether or not vaccine teams need to be redeployed to care homes to deliver vaccines to staff in their place of work.
"I don't want this issue to become something that distracts people from coming forward to get their vaccine," he added.
Northern Ireland was the first part of the UK to get into the care homes with a vaccine, so many months ago.
We had mobile coaches and clinics going around the care homes, vaccinating not only residents, but staff as well.
We had a pretty good turnout.
But clearly there is a small percentage of people who aren't vaccinated are there are still several homes where there are outbreaks.
Care home residents and staff were among the first group to be offered a Covid-19 vaccination in December 2020, when its rollout began in Northern Ireland.
By 4 February every one of Northern Ireland's 483 care homes had been visited by mobile vaccination teams, while 90% of homes had been visited for second doses.
In February, the Department of Health said there had been an uptake level of more than 90% among residents - and about 80% among staff.