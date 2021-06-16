Tributes paid to QUB Emeritus Prof Rick Wilford
Queen's University's Emeritus Professor of Politics Rick Wilford has died
Prof Wilford was a professor at the Belfast university's School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics and a prominent political analyst and commentator.
He has been remembered as a "legendary figure in NI academic and political circles".
Ulster University Prof Deirdre Heenan said his "wisdom, insight and laughter" would be greatly missed.
"He was so generous, so kind, so supportive and actually very funny and inciteful," said Prof Heenan, who was a regular commentator on BBC's The View programme with Prof Wilford.
She told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme Prof Wilford "was someone who had great respect across the political spectrum".
"He had a great Welsh sense of humour, he could be curmudgeonly, but he was a wonderful colleague and actually legendary, not just in political circles."
'A gent'
South Down MP Chris Hazzard said Prof Wilford was "always worth listening to" but was, more importantly, "a gent and always stopped to say hello".
Alliance Party MLA also remembered Prof Wilford as a "gentleman" whose "insight and intelligence will be absolutely missed".
Former students have also paid tribute.
So sad to hear of the death of Professor Rick Wilford. He was my supervisor on a PhD I never finished at Queen's & we later sometimes shared the commentators' spot on Sunday Politics. He was an absolute gentleman & one of the kindest, most genuine people you could meet. pic.twitter.com/qPkw1z5tH6— Suzanne Breen (@SuzyJourno) June 15, 2021
Belfast is a poorer place today without the calm authority of Prof Rick Wilford. Taught me politics at Queen’s University. He didn’t lecture me. He inspired me. And thousands of others. Thank you, Rick. pic.twitter.com/O3J4GOMoA0— Mark Simpson (@BBCMarkSimpson) June 16, 2021