NI Secretary Brandon Lewis to face questions over Irish language
NI Secretary Brandon Lewis will field questions in the House of Commons later, as speculation mounts over whether he will pass Irish language legislation at Westminster.
Sinn Féin has said it will not support a new DUP first minister unless the UK government intervenes on the Irish language issue.
The DUP has criticised the proposal.
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Sammy Wilson said the government "must not interfere in devolved issues at the behest of Sinn Féin".
Party leader Edwin Poots has said he intends to support Irish language legislation, but not necessarily before the next assembly election.
The stand-off between the two largest parties at Stormont over language and culture law potentially threatens the future of powersharing.
The idea hasn't gone down well with the DUP.
The parties will pay close attention to what Mr Lewis tells MPs before charting their next steps.
So far he's given little away as to whether he will move on Sinn Féin's call for Irish language to be dealt with by Parliament.
Some Stormont sources have expressed optimism that a breakthrough could still happen quickly.
For now the chances of Thursday's executive meeting taking place and the north-south ministerial council on Friday remain too close to call.
After meeting Mr Lewis on Monday night, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said government intervention was the "only way forward to finally resolve" the dispute over Irish language legislation.
On Tuesday, Mr Lewis said he would explore "all the options available" to introduce Irish language laws.
Following meetings with the main parties, he said it was "vital" cross-community commitments to culture and language made in the New Decade New Approach deal were honoured.
"This includes the creation of an Ulster-Scots British commissioner, an Irish language commissioner and an office of identity and cultural expression for everybody in Northern Ireland," he said.
"I want to drive real progress on these issues for all of the people of Northern Ireland and I'll continue to engage closely with all parties to that end, exploring all the options available."