Lisburn: Flags removal 'could increase tension'
By Kevin Sharkey
BBC News NI
- Published
The Department for Infrastructure has said it will take no action at this time over the erection of flags beside mixed housing developments in Lisburn.
Complaints were received from local residents after flags were put on lamp posts at a main roundabout in Thaxton.
The department says it has received advice from police that the removal of flags could increase community tension.
Hundreds of families live in the mixed developments which are close to the loyalist Ballymacash area.
SDLP MLA Pat Catney discussed the issue with the PSNI.
"These are brand new houses. Young ones have moved in to this area, they have all got mortgages ranging from £250,000 up to £400,000," he said.
He added: "I have had well over 150 complaints from people saying that it's a mixed community, they want to live in a mixed community and they don't want flags flying off any lamp posts."
'Increase community tension'
The Department for Infrastructure said its general approach is that it will take action if displays create "road safety concerns".
"We will also take action to arrange for the removal of flags/banners or paint from kerbstones/signs where there is clear community support for their removal and where we are satisfied that removing them will not further raise community tensions or present risks to the safety of our staff and contractors."
The statement concluded: "In this instance, the advice received from the PSNI is that the removal of the flags could increase local community tension and given the PSNI assessment, the department has therefore decided to take no action at this time."
Supt Julie Mullan described the meeting with politicians as "useful and constructive" and said she looked forward to continued engagement in the weeks ahead.