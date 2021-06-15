Troubles pensions scheme opening pushed back again
The opening of a pension scheme for Troubles victims has run into a fresh delay after being pushed back by two months.
It will now open to applications on 31 August.
The chairman of the board that will make payment awards, Mr Justice McAlinden, acknowledged the news will be "disappointing" for some people.
The scheme is a year behind schedule after being impacted by political rows over funding and eligibility.
To qualify for annual payments of between £2,000 and £10,000, individuals must have suffered a severe and permanent physical or psychological injury caused through no fault of their own.
Overall costs could potentially top £1.2bn over the next 20 to 30 years.
Finance has been agreed for this year - but the Northern Ireland Executive still wants the government to provide it with extra funding to help cover future expenditure.
Previously it had been anticipated that there could be as many as 30,000 applications in total and the process could take years to work through.
The latest delay is to allow applicants "to familiarise themselves" with "complex" medical assessment guidance, which is intended to be published on 30 June.
"I realise that this short delay will be disappointing to some of the many victims who have struggled long and hard to get the recognition and payments to which they are entitled," Mr Justice McAlinden said.
"However, it is important that applicants and those supporting them should have appropriate time and information to engage effectively with the scheme and familiarise themselves with the guidance.
"The board feels that to open on 30 June risks causing additional harm by raising expectations that applications need to be submitted immediately after the medical guidance is available."
The Victims Payments' Board intends to organise information sessions during July and August to provide more detail on how the scheme will work.
One victims' group, Relatives for Justice, said the decision "makes sense".
In a social media post, it added: "The scheme is complex and requires significant preparation. Opening unready would have caused harm."